Colorado bankruptcies decline 27% in October from year ago

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings continued their decline from year-ago numbers in October, dropping 27.35% compared with the same period in 2020, with bankruptcy filings also declining or flat in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.
Sponsored Content
Register today for the Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference
November 18, 2021 at the Stadium Club in Boulder, featuring Keynote Speaker Elizabeth Garner, State Demographer for State of Colorado. This is a must-attend for brokers, lenders, investors, and other real estate professionals. National-level keynote speakers join local real estate experts, providing perspective on mortgage rates, residential trends, and commercial activity. 5 CE credits are available for attending.
That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. The state recorded 470 bankruptcy filings in October, down from 647 a year ago and one less than in September 2021. Year to date, bankruptcy filings totaled 5,493 statewide, down 23.3% from 7,164 recorded through October 2020.
Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado:
- Boulder County recorded 19 bankruptcy filings in October, compared with 26 in October 2020. Year-to-date filings totaled 200, compared with 263 a year ago.
- Broomfield recorded eight bankruptcy filings in October, the same number recorded in October 2020. Year-to-date filings totaled 67, down from 90 in 2020.
- Larimer County filings totaled 31 in October, compared with 38 a year ago. Year-to-date filings totaled 272, down from 362 through October 2020.
- Weld County bankruptcy filings totaled 31 in October, down from 49 recorded a year ago. Year to date, Weld County has recorded 384 bankruptcy filings, compared with 458 a year ago.
DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings continued their decline from year-ago numbers in October, dropping 27.35% compared with the same period in 2020, with bankruptcy filings also declining or flat in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!
BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. The state recorded 470 bankruptcy filings in October, down from 647 a year ago and one less than in September 2021. Year to date, bankruptcy filings totaled 5,493 statewide, down 23.3% from 7,164 recorded through October 2020.
Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado:
- Boulder County recorded 19 bankruptcy filings in October, compared with 26 in October 2020. Year-to-date filings totaled 200, compared with 263 a year ago.
- Broomfield recorded eight bankruptcy filings in October, the same number recorded in October 2020. Year-to-date filings totaled 67, down from 90 in 2020.
- Larimer County filings totaled 31 in October, compared with 38 a year ago. Year-to-date filings totaled 272, down from 362 through October 2020.
- Weld County bankruptcy filings totaled 31 in October, down from 49 recorded a year ago. Year to date, Weld County has recorded 384 bankruptcy filings, compared with 458 a year ago.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!