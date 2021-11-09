Colorado bankruptcies decline 27% in October from year ago

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings continued their decline from year-ago numbers in October, dropping 27.35% compared with the same period in 2020, with bankruptcy filings also declining or flat in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.

Sponsored Content Register today for the Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference

November 18, 2021 at the Stadium Club in Boulder, featuring Keynote Speaker Elizabeth Garner, State Demographer for State of Colorado. This is a must-attend for brokers, lenders, investors, and other real estate professionals. National-level keynote speakers join local real estate experts, providing perspective on mortgage rates, residential trends, and commercial activity. 5 CE credits are available for attending. Read More

That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. The state recorded 470 bankruptcy filings in October, down from 647 a year ago and one less than in September 2021. Year to date, bankruptcy filings totaled 5,493 statewide, down 23.3% from 7,164 recorded through October 2020.

Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado: