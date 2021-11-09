Home » Industry News » Nonprofits



Boulder Star lighting to occur on Veterans Day

BOULDER — The annual lighting of the Boulder Star will occur on Veterans Day to both recognize the service of veterans and to open the holiday season in the community.

In a press statement, The Boulder Chamber said that the chamber, Lord & Reynolds  Electrical Services, the University of Colorado Boulder Veterans Alumni Association and Citywide Banks will orchestrate the lighting. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a large public gathering is discouraged at the lighting, but the event will be livestreamed on the Boulder Chamber YouTube channel.

This year marks the 74th anniversary of the Boulder Star’s first lighting in December of 1947.

“The Boulder Chamber is the proud steward of the Boulder Star, but this work would not be possible without community and volunteer support, including annual sales of the  Boulder Star Holiday Card. This year’s star card features artwork by local artist Will  Betke-Brunswick and is on sale at the Boulder Chamber and several partner retailers, all  listed on the Chamber’s website at boulderchamber.com/boulder-star,” the chamber said in the press statement.

“As reliably as the seasons change, so does the Boulder Star shine above our  community,” said John Tayer, Boulder Chamber president and CEO. “It is a community  treasure that casts its light upon those who give of themselves in service to our liberties.  It is a beacon of hope in times of strife. It is a glorious symbol of the joy and goodwill that the holiday season represents. Let us all celebrate, for these and many other  reasons, the annual lighting of the Boulder Star.” 

In the interest of protecting the natural open space lands around the Boulder Star and  promoting adherence to public health guidelines, the chamber and the city of Boulder have asked community members to avoid hiking and gathering in the area around the star. Information about closure of the open space around it can be found at  

https://bouldercolorado.gov/news/view-boulder-star-afar-area-remains-closed. Livestreaming of the star lighting begins at 6 p.m. on Nov. 11 at https://youtu.be/YlCGdCPlMAk


 