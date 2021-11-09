Boulder Star lighting to occur on Veterans Day

BOULDER — The annual lighting of the Boulder Star will occur on Veterans Day to both recognize the service of veterans and to open the holiday season in the community.

Sponsored Content Register today for the Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference

November 18, 2021 at the Stadium Club in Boulder, featuring Keynote Speaker Elizabeth Garner, State Demographer for State of Colorado. This is a must-attend for brokers, lenders, investors, and other real estate professionals. National-level keynote speakers join local real estate experts, providing perspective on mortgage rates, residential trends, and commercial activity. 5 CE credits are available for attending. Read More

In a press statement, The Boulder Chamber said that the chamber, Lord & Reynolds Electrical Services, the University of Colorado Boulder Veterans Alumni Association and Citywide Banks will orchestrate the lighting. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a large public gathering is discouraged at the lighting, but the event will be livestreamed on the Boulder Chamber YouTube channel.

This year marks the 74th anniversary of the Boulder Star’s first lighting in December of 1947.

“The Boulder Chamber is the proud steward of the Boulder Star, but this work would not be possible without community and volunteer support, including annual sales of the Boulder Star Holiday Card. This year’s star card features artwork by local artist Will Betke-Brunswick and is on sale at the Boulder Chamber and several partner retailers, all listed on the Chamber’s website at boulderchamber.com/boulder-star,” the chamber said in the press statement.

“As reliably as the seasons change, so does the Boulder Star shine above our community,” said John Tayer, Boulder Chamber president and CEO. “It is a community treasure that casts its light upon those who give of themselves in service to our liberties. It is a beacon of hope in times of strife. It is a glorious symbol of the joy and goodwill that the holiday season represents. Let us all celebrate, for these and many other reasons, the annual lighting of the Boulder Star.”

In the interest of protecting the natural open space lands around the Boulder Star and promoting adherence to public health guidelines, the chamber and the city of Boulder have asked community members to avoid hiking and gathering in the area around the star. Information about closure of the open space around it can be found at

https://bouldercolorado.gov/news/view-boulder-star-afar-area-remains-closed. Livestreaming of the star lighting begins at 6 p.m. on Nov. 11 at https://youtu.be/YlCGdCPlMAk