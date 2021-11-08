Sovrn names managing director for U.K., Europe

BOULDER — Sovrn Holdings Inc., a Boulder-based online-advertising technology firm, has named Dominic Perkins managing director of its operations in the United Kingdom and European Union.

Perkins will be based in Sovrn’s London office and will oversee all business operations in the U.K. and Europe.

Perkins has more than 25 years of digital-advertising and online-publishing experience, including with companies such as Time Inc and The Financial Times. His experience includes using programmatic advertising, data and e-commerce.

Prior to joining Sovrn, Perkins served as digital advertising strategy director at Immediate Media, head of programmatic, data and video at Time Inc, and publisher solutions director at Collective.

“We’re proud to have Dom join Sovrn to lead the U.K. and grow our European business,” Eric Weinberg, president of Sovrn, said in a prepared statement. “Dom’s extensive digital publishing experience will enable Sovrn to better support our international customers and partners and expand our product offerings and geographic footprint.”