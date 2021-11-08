IRES: Home sales numbers mixed for October

Cities in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado experienced mixed results for prices of homes sold during the month of October.
The multiple listing service for the region, Loveland-based Information and Real Estate Services LLC, released October numbers Monday. Those with median prices up over the previous month include Boulder and Loveland. Those down were Estes Park, Fort Collins and Longmont. Greeley median prices remained stable.
On the upside:
Boulder — Median price of $1.3 million, up from $1.1 million the prior month and $1 million one year ago in October. Seventy single-family homes were sold during the month, the same as the month prior.
Loveland/Berthoud — The median price for homes sold in Loveland cracked the $500,000 barrier and was listed at $509,247 for the month. Prices had danced around the half-million price since May. IRES said 206 homes were sold during the month.
On the downside:
Fort Collins — Median prices dropped to $511,277 from $525,000 during September. The 2020 median for October was $460,000. A total of 256 homes sold during the month.
Estes Park — Median prices in Estes Park dropped to $732,000 from $850,000 in September. The October median was still well above the 2020 median in October, which was $549,500. Just 32 homes sold during the month.
Longmont — Longmont’s median of $535,000 was down from $552,500 the prior month. It was still above October 2020, which registered a $475,000 median. Ninety-nine homes were sold during the month.
Unchanged conditions:
Greeley — Greeley has seen steadily increasing median home prices each month during 2021 but plateaued in October with a $405,000 valuation. That number was still well above October 2020, which set a median value of $340,000. A total of 139 homes were sold during the month.
Fort Collins led the region with a total year-to-date sales volume of $1.5 billion. Loveland was next with $1.1 billion so far in 2021.
