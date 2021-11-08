High Plains Bank marks second Longmont branch with open house, ribbon cutting

LONGMONT — High Plains Bank will mark its second Longmont branch with an open house and ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in conjunction with the Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce.

Sponsored Content BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!

BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services. Read More

The new branch, which opened in October, is located at 2318 17th Ave., Unit D, in the Plaza at 17th Avenue and Hover Street in northwest Longmont. The Flagler-based bank also operates a branch at 600 Kimbark St.

“It’s exciting to open a second location in Longmont on the Northwest side of town,” Chris McVay, High Plains Bank’s Longmont market president, said in a prepared statement. “The Bank’s small town approach to banking — focus on community impact and decisions made locally — has been well received since opening our first branch in Longmont nearly nine years ago. The new location allows us to better serve the west side of Longmont and is a convenient option for our customers in the nearby communities of Hygiene and Lyons. I’m personally excited as I’ve lived on the west side of Longmont for over 20 years.”

“We look forward to hearing people’s feedback about our second location,” said John Creighton, High Plains Bank CEO. “High Plains Bank is making plans for the future and we want to know how useful customers find having a second access point. We look forward to hearing from customers to help us shape this future.”

The new Longmont branch employs two full-time customer-service representatives and a loan officer.

The bank has also acquired the vacant 23,416-square-foot piece of land east of the current northwest branch for a possible future building.