Target small-format store opens for business

FORT COLLINS — Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) said it will formally open its first “small format” site in the city on Sunday.
Sponsored Content
Register today for the Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference
November 18, 2021 at the Stadium Club in Boulder, featuring Keynote Speaker Elizabeth Garner, State Demographer for State of Colorado. This is a must-attend for brokers, lenders, investors, and other real estate professionals. National-level keynote speakers join local real estate experts, providing perspective on mortgage rates, residential trends, and commercial activity. 5 CE credits are available for attending.
The store at 460 S. College Ave. replaces a former 24 Hour Fitness operation and has been in the works locally since November.
Eric Holsapple, a partner with building owner and project developer LC Real Estate Group in Loveland, said the store opened Thursday but has grand-opening festivities Sunday.
“It’s a tremendous asset for downtown Fort Collins,” Holsapple said, and complements other sites in the city for the retailer. “They have two locations in the south part of town — one on 287, College Avenue, and one on Harmony near I-25. This one will serve CSU and downtown Fort Collins.”
Target also has stores in Greeley and Loveland.
The small-format footprint can be as small as 15,000 square feet or less but averages 40,000 square feet, one-third the size of a traditional Target retail layout. Stores target dense commercial areas such as urban centers where space is harder to find and expensive, and college towns where students seek to buy basics quickly. Target has said the latter locations also help to build loyalty with younger customers.
The first college town small Target opened in Minnesota, the company’s home state, in 2014. It’s opened 30 or so annually for the past several years. Target said in March that most recent new stores overall have been small-format, as it launched a $4 billion construction and remodeling program.
The new Fort Collins location is about 45,000 square feet and employs 80 people. The store includes a CVS Pharmacy and a Starbucks.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
FORT COLLINS — Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) said it will formally open its first “small format” site in the city on Sunday.
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Nominations are open!
BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
The store at 460 S. College Ave. replaces a former 24 Hour Fitness operation and has been in the works locally since November.
Eric Holsapple, a partner with building owner and project developer LC Real Estate Group in Loveland, said the store opened Thursday but has grand-opening festivities Sunday.
“It’s a tremendous asset for downtown Fort Collins,” Holsapple said, and complements other sites in the city for the retailer. “They have two locations in the south part of town — one on 287, College Avenue, and one on Harmony near I-25. This one will serve CSU and downtown Fort Collins.”
Target also has stores in Greeley and Loveland.
The small-format footprint can be as small as 15,000 square feet or less but averages 40,000 square feet, one-third the size of a traditional Target retail layout. Stores target dense commercial areas such as urban centers where space is harder to find and expensive, and college towns where students seek to buy basics quickly. Target has said the latter locations also help to build loyalty with younger customers.
The first college town small Target opened in Minnesota, the company’s home state, in 2014. It’s opened 30 or so annually for the past several years. Target said in March that most recent new stores overall have been small-format, as it launched a $4 billion construction and remodeling program.
The new Fort Collins location is about…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!