Longmont’s Roca Robotics acquired

LONGMONT — Roca Robotics Inc., a Longmont-based company that has developed a robotic sorting machine for trading cards, has been acquired by collectibles marketplace operator TCGplayer LLC.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Roca’s system allows “retailers to quickly sort cards by name, set or rarity, apply pricing information using online market data, and organize all items into inventory that is ready to sell,” according to a TCGplayer news release.

“We are thrilled to join TCGplayer, a technology leader that shares our commitment to customer success and innovation,” Roca CEO Kevin Lipkin said in the release. “Our joint expertise and complementary solutions will help retailers optimize their operations while expanding the solutions we’re able to offer them. This combination is a great fit for both our companies, and I look forward to continuing to grow Roca as part of a larger company with enhanced resources and expertise.”

Roca will operate as a subsidiary of TCGplayer and Lipkin will continue to lead operations.

