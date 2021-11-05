Appleooz adds private-label licensing for apple chips

BOULDER — ReMarkable Foods LLC, makers of the Appleooz branch of crunchy apple chips, has launched a private-label licensing program for the product.
The program will enable a limited number of consumer-packaged-goods manufacturers to add the snack to their established product lines, providing them with exclusive rights within protected geographic territories, the company said in a press release. Online sales are unrestricted for all licensees.
“Establishing a successful CPG brand is very costly these days,” ReMarkable Foods CEO Mark Wood said in an email to BizWest. “Due to financial, medical, and personal reasons, we’re launching a private label licensing program to allow other manufacturers to add this popular, award-winning snack item to their current product mix, without having to go through the rigorous product testing that we’ve already completed. It’s our way of keeping the product, and hopefully the brand, alive. We’ve already received inquiries from two credible sources.”
The apple chips are made from Colorado apples, organic and natural fruit juices, and cinnamon, with the company harvesting backyard apples to prevent food waste.
Appleooz first launched in 2012 at farmers markets and events, eventually expanding distribution to more than 300 stores. The brand was acquired by 1908 Brands in 2016, was rebranded and eventually shut down.
ReMarkable Foods retained rights to the brand and relaunched in July 2020.
