Solid Power hires new CFO, CMO

LOUISVILLE — Solid Power Inc., the Louisville-based developer of all-solid-state batteries for electric vehicles, has hired a new chief financial officer and a new chief marketing officer.

Sponsored Content BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Nominations are open!

BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services. Read More

New chief financial officer Kevin Paprzycki, who takes over the role from Steve Fuhrman, previously held the same position with Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc.

Before that, he held leadership positions with Westmoreland Coal Co.

New chief marketing officer Jon Jacobs was most recently a vice president at Wildcat Discovery Technologies Inc. and previously held roles at Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F).

Solid Power has existing connections to Ford. The auto giant was joined by BMW Group and Volta Energy Technologies LLC, a venture-capital group based in Warrenville, Illinois, to lead a $130 million Series B funding round that closed in May.

Solid Power is in the midst of a go-public strategy through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. III (Nasdaq: DCRC).

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC