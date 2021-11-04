NYC investor buys The Outpost apartments for $66M

FORT COLLINS — Ft Collins Borrower LLC sold The Outpost apartments to PR CR Outpost LLC for $66 million.
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Nominations are open!
BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
A deed with the Larimer County Clerk and Recorder is dated Oct. 22.
Secretary of State filings for the seller give a Columbus, Ohio, address for the LLC. It shares the address with Coastal Ridge Real Estate Partners LLC and one of the latter’s portfolio apartment properties.
Coastal Ridge owns or manages 50 apartment communities in 18 states, excluding the Fort Collins site, according to its website. Twenty-two of the 50 are in Ohio; most of the others are in the southeastern U.S.
The buyer is an affiliate of Prospect Ridge Advisors LLC in New York, according to Colorado secretary of state filings. Prospect Ridge is a private equity firm focused on real estate. Its website showed dozens of multifamily, hospitality, office and industrial properties and portfolios it owns or has owned.
The website lists a current Colorado holding, The Curtis Hotel in Denver. It said Prospect Ridge is named for a Colorado hiking trail, “notoriously difficult to traverse” but rewarding to climbers who are prepared, astute, focused, nimble and informed, comparing this to “successful real estate investing.”
The Outpost is at 530 Lupine Drive, three miles from Colorado State University, east of North College Avenue between Conifer Street and East Vine Drive. Its 220 units include about 700 bedrooms in floorplans including up to five bedrooms.
Coastal Ridge bought the complex in December 2016 for $65.5 million, when it was called Aspen Heights.
Calls to Coastal Ridge and Prospect Ridge weren’t immediately returned.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
FORT COLLINS — Ft Collins Borrower LLC sold The Outpost apartments to PR CR Outpost LLC for $66 million.
Sponsored Content
Register today for the Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference
November 18, 2021 at the Stadium Club in Boulder, featuring Keynote Speaker Elizabeth Garner, State Demographer for State of Colorado. This is a must-attend for brokers, lenders, investors, and other real estate professionals. National-level keynote speakers join local real estate experts, providing perspective on mortgage rates, residential trends, and commercial activity. 5 CE credits are available for attending.
A deed with the Larimer County Clerk and Recorder is dated Oct. 22.
Secretary of State filings for the seller give a Columbus, Ohio, address for the LLC. It shares the address with Coastal Ridge Real Estate Partners LLC and one of the latter’s portfolio apartment properties.
Coastal Ridge owns or manages 50 apartment communities in 18 states, excluding the Fort Collins site, according to its website. Twenty-two of the 50 are in Ohio; most of the others are in the southeastern U.S.
The buyer is an affiliate of Prospect Ridge Advisors LLC in New York, according to Colorado secretary of state filings. Prospect Ridge is a private equity firm focused on real estate. Its website showed dozens of multifamily, hospitality, office and industrial properties and portfolios it owns or has owned.
The website lists a current Colorado holding, The Curtis Hotel in Denver. It said Prospect Ridge is named for a Colorado hiking trail, “notoriously difficult to traverse” but rewarding to climbers who are prepared, astute, focused, nimble and informed, comparing this to “successful real estate investing.”
The Outpost is at 530 Lupine Drive, three miles from Colorado State University, east of North College Avenue between Conifer Street and East Vine Drive. Its 220 units include about 700 bedrooms in floorplans including up to five bedrooms.
Coastal Ridge bought the complex in December 2016 for $65.5 million, when it was called Aspen Heights.
Calls to Coastal Ridge…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!