Maxar names C-Suite exec to lead investments, M&A

WESTMINSTER — Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) said Thomas Whayne has joined the firm as chief strategy officer.

Maxar is a geo-spatial intelligence and broadband communications provider. Its chief strategy officer’s role includes “corporate strategy, corporate development, strategic investments, as well as mergers and acquisitions,” a press release said.

Whayne has about two decades of investment banking experience with Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Rothschild. He earned a bachelor’s in economics from Harvard College and a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law.

He was most recently CFO at London-based OneWeb, a communications provider using low earth orbit satellites to provide high-speed connectivity. A U.K. government department bought it in July 2020 for the equivalent of about $498 million.

“Thomas has deep expertise in space-based technologies and insight into growth opportunities ahead,” said Dan Jablonsky, said Maxar president and CEO Dan Joblonsky in the release.

Mazar has about 4,400 employees at sites globally. It trades at about a $2 billion market cap.

