Arista Uptown apartments sold to Goldman affiliate for $95M

BROOMFIELD — A real estate investment affiliate of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has purchased the 272-unit garden-style apartment community Arista Uptown in Broomfield for $95 million.
Sponsored Content
Register today for the Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference
November 18, 2021 at the Stadium Club in Boulder, featuring Keynote Speaker Elizabeth Garner, State Demographer for State of Colorado. This is a must-attend for brokers, lenders, investors, and other real estate professionals. National-level keynote speakers join local real estate experts, providing perspective on mortgage rates, residential trends, and commercial activity. 5 CE credits are available for attending.
The deal represents the second major multifamily transaction in the Arista development in as many months.
Goldman, through holding company Buyer Arista Uptown Owner LLC and in partnership with Kennedy Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW), purchased the roughly 10-year-old Arista Uptown from Seagate Arista Associates LLC, Broomfield property records show. Seagate is a Denver-based real estate investment firm.
The new owners plan to “renovate unit interiors, refresh common areas and enhance amenities to improve the renter experience,” according to a KW news release, at a cost of $4 million.
“Arista Uptown meets a critical need for attainable, quality housing in the Denver metro area as residents feel the growing pressure of the high costs of living in city centers,” KW managing director Nick Bridges said in the release. “We see significant long-term opportunity in adding Arista Uptown to our growing Mountain West portfolio, driven by the region’s sustained population growth, continued influx of tech companies and new development that promises to attract even more jobs to the region. Broomfield and surrounding neighborhoods will continue to benefit as renters look to the suburbs for more space, relative affordability and easy commutes within a vibrant and growing market.”
The Arista Uptown sale comes less than a month after AMLI Residential, through holding company PPF AMLI 8200 Arista Place LLC, offloaded the 526-unit Arista Flats complex at 8200 Arista Place to RAC Arista SPE LLC, an affiliate of Utah-based investor Millburn and Co., for $191 million.
That buyer, Millburn, was also a previous owner of Arista Uptown prior to selling it to Seagate for $65 million in 2016.
Arista is a 200-plus-acre mixed-use, transit-oriented community that surrounds the 6,500-seat 1st Bank Center off U.S. Highway 36 between Boulder and Denver.
When complete, Arista is expected to have more than 2,000 residential units, more than 150,000 square feet of retail, more than 200,000 square feet of medical space and close to 500,000 square feet of Class-A office space.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BROOMFIELD — A real estate investment affiliate of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has purchased the 272-unit garden-style apartment community Arista Uptown in Broomfield for $95 million.
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Nominations are open!
BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
The deal represents the second major multifamily transaction in the Arista development in as many months.
Goldman, through holding company Buyer Arista Uptown Owner LLC and in partnership with Kennedy Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW), purchased the roughly 10-year-old Arista Uptown from Seagate Arista Associates LLC, Broomfield property records show. Seagate is a Denver-based real estate investment firm.
The new owners plan to “renovate unit interiors, refresh common areas and enhance amenities to improve the renter experience,” according to a KW news release, at a cost of $4 million.
“Arista Uptown meets a critical need for attainable, quality housing in the Denver metro area as residents feel the growing pressure of the high costs of living in city centers,” KW managing director Nick Bridges said in the release. “We see significant long-term opportunity in adding Arista Uptown to our growing Mountain West portfolio, driven by the region’s sustained population growth, continued influx of tech companies and new development that promises to attract even more jobs to the region. Broomfield and surrounding neighborhoods will continue to benefit as renters look to the suburbs for more space, relative affordability and easy commutes within a vibrant and growing market.”
The Arista Uptown sale comes less than a month after AMLI Residential, through holding company PPF AMLI 8200 Arista Place LLC, offloaded the 526-unit Arista Flats complex at 8200 Arista Place to RAC…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!