With COVID-19 trials underway, Acra Biopharma says its cash will last through 2022

WESTMINSTER — Arca Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: ABIO) reported growing losses in the third quarter of 2021, but with trials underway for its COVID-19 treatment candidate the company says it has cash to continue operations through next year.
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Nominations are open!
BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
The company, which does not yet have any revenue, saw research and development costs jump from $1.1 million in the third quarter to 2020 to $3.4 million during the most recent period, primarily due to the initiation of clinical trials for drug candidate rNAPc2.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration this year designated the investigation of rNAPc2 as a potential COVID-19 treatment as a Fast Track development program.
“The continuing pandemic and the emergence of multiple variants that have led to a resurgence of infections and hospitalizations, highlight the need for additional safe and effective therapeutic tools to treat patients that develop severe COVID-19,” Arca CEO Michael Bristow said in a prepared statement. “With rNAPc2’s combination of anticoagulant, anti-inflammatory and potential antiviral properties, we believe it has the potential to be effective in addressing COVID-19 impacts in hospitalized patients. Our international Phase 2b clinical trial is nearing completion, and we look forward to sharing its results in the first quarter.”
Arca is also developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, as a potential treatment for atrial fibrillation in heart failure patients.
Net losses for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021, were $4.7 million, or $0.33 per share. That’s up from losses of $2 million for the third quarter of 2020.
According to Arca’s quarterly report, the company has cash and cash equivalents of $58.3 million available, sufficient to fund operations through 2022.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
WESTMINSTER — Arca Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: ABIO) reported growing losses in the third quarter of 2021, but with trials underway for its COVID-19 treatment candidate the company says it has cash to continue operations through next year.
Sponsored Content
Register today for the Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference
November 18, 2021 at the Stadium Club in Boulder, featuring Keynote Speaker Elizabeth Garner, State Demographer for State of Colorado. This is a must-attend for brokers, lenders, investors, and other real estate professionals. National-level keynote speakers join local real estate experts, providing perspective on mortgage rates, residential trends, and commercial activity. 5 CE credits are available for attending.
The company, which does not yet have any revenue, saw research and development costs jump from $1.1 million in the third quarter to 2020 to $3.4 million during the most recent period, primarily due to the initiation of clinical trials for drug candidate rNAPc2.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration this year designated the investigation of rNAPc2 as a potential COVID-19 treatment as a Fast Track development program.
“The continuing pandemic and the emergence of multiple variants that have led to a resurgence of infections and hospitalizations, highlight the need for additional safe and effective therapeutic tools to treat patients that develop severe COVID-19,” Arca CEO Michael Bristow said in a prepared statement. “With rNAPc2’s combination of anticoagulant, anti-inflammatory and potential antiviral properties, we believe it has the potential to be effective in addressing COVID-19 impacts in hospitalized patients. Our international Phase 2b clinical trial is nearing completion, and we look forward to sharing its results in the first quarter.”
Arca is also developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, as a potential treatment for atrial fibrillation in heart failure patients.
Net losses for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021, were $4.7 million, or $0.33 per share. That’s up from losses of $2 million for the third quarter of 2020.
According to Arca’s quarterly report, the company…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!