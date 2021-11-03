UNC considers osteopathic medical school

GREELEY — Will the third time be the charm? The University of Northern Colorado in Greeley may soon find out as it attempts for the third time to create an osteopathic medical school at the university.

Sponsored Content BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Nominations are open!

BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services. Read More

The Greeley Tribune reported that a town hall to discuss the proposal will be Thursday, 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., at the Campus Commons Multipurpose Room.