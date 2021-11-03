Home » Industry News » Health Care & Insurance



UNC considers osteopathic medical school

By  — 

GREELEY — Will the third time be the charm? The University of Northern Colorado in Greeley may soon find out as it attempts for the third time to create an osteopathic medical school at the university.

The Greeley Tribune reported that a town hall to discuss the proposal will be Thursday, 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., at the Campus Commons Multipurpose Room.


 