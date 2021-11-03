Home » Industry News » M&A



More auto dealerships sell in state

DENVER — Buyouts of locally owned automobile dealerships in the Rocky Mountains continue. 

According to a report in Auto Remarketing, a trade publication in the used auto sales industry, Asbury Automotive Group has bought Arapahoe Hyundai and Genesis of Arapahoe in Centennial from the Zinsmeister family.

Other recent dealership transactions include:

McDonald Toyota buying parts of Ehrlich Motors, Ken Garff Automotive Group buying Spradley Barr Ford dealerships in Fort Collins and Greeley, Elway Dealership Group buying Co’s BMW and Mini, and Tynans Nissan and Kia dealerships sold to the Roger Weibel family of Longmont.


 