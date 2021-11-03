Election 2021: Water questions going down to defeat

GREELEY — Two initiatives that would have added a direct vote to questions of water use in Greeley were being decisively rejected at the polls.
Sponsored Content
Register today for the Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference
November 18, 2021 at the Stadium Club in Boulder, featuring Keynote Speaker Elizabeth Garner, State Demographer for State of Colorado. This is a must-attend for brokers, lenders, investors, and other real estate professionals. National-level keynote speakers join local real estate experts, providing perspective on mortgage rates, residential trends, and commercial activity. 5 CE credits are available for attending.
Weld County Clerk and Recorder results mid-Wednesday showed Ballot Questions 2G and 2H losing by a 4-to-1 margin.
The measures sought to amend the Greeley Home Rule Charter to require engineering analysis of and then voter approval in special elections for buying, selling or leasing excess water or infrastructure.
With roughly 16,700 votes reported by the county clerk, 2G and 2H showed about 19% to 20% supporting the amendments and 80% to 81% opposed.
The margin of opposition remained steady through the evening Tuesday after polls closed at 7 p.m.
Greeley Water and Sewer Department Director Sean Chambers said via text Tuesday night that in the future, “under the direction of our elected officials and the Water Board experts we will continue operating in the best interest of the Greeley community.”
Voters “believed in what the city was telling them” said Paul Wood, who was a candidate for the City Council and involved with Save Greeley’s Water. The group worked to place the two questions on the ballot after the city agreed this year to buy the Terry Ranch aquifer. Backers of the measures said they wanted to see more direct citizen involvement in such agreements.
“At this point, it’s pretty much a done deal,” Wood said of the aquifer acquisition and, with the defeat of the measures, the process on future similar questions.
Wood expects permitting on a pipeline and other parts of getting the Terry Ranch water to take “several years” and said despite the loss, people realize “we have to hold our city management accountable.”
Wood’s bid for an at-large council member seat also was being denied. He ran third of three candidates with 28% of votes cast, 600 and 1,700 votes behind Lavonna Longwell and Brett Payton, respectively.
Wood said he felt “a sense of relief that my campaign for council is over.”
© BizWest Media LLC
GREELEY — Two initiatives that would have added a direct vote to questions of water use in Greeley were being decisively rejected at the polls.
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Nominations are open!
BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
Weld County Clerk and Recorder results mid-Wednesday showed Ballot Questions 2G and 2H losing by a 4-to-1 margin.
The measures sought to amend the Greeley Home Rule Charter to require engineering analysis of and then voter approval in special elections for buying, selling or leasing excess water or infrastructure.
With roughly 16,700 votes reported by the county clerk, 2G and 2H showed about 19% to 20% supporting the amendments and 80% to 81% opposed.
The margin of opposition remained steady through the evening Tuesday after polls closed at 7 p.m.
Greeley Water and Sewer Department Director Sean Chambers said via text Tuesday night that in the future, “under the direction of our elected officials and the Water Board experts we will continue operating in the best interest of the Greeley community.”
Voters “believed in what the city was telling them” said Paul Wood, who was a candidate for the City Council and involved with Save Greeley’s Water. The group worked to place the two questions on the ballot after the city agreed this year to buy the Terry Ranch aquifer. Backers of the measures said they wanted to see more direct citizen involvement in such agreements.
“At this point, it’s pretty much a done deal,” Wood said of the aquifer acquisition and, with the defeat of the measures, the process on future similar questions.
Wood expects permitting on a pipeline and other…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!