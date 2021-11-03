Election 2021: Prop. 119 falls, pot sales in NoCo towns in doubt

Voters across the state rejected on Tuesday night a new tax on cannabis sales that would have funded certain out-of-classroom educational programs, while voters in small towns in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado appear unwilling to let pot sellers open up shop.

Supporters of Proposition 119, the statewide measure that would have raised marijuana sales taxes, took to Twitter just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to concede defeat.

“Though our support across the state was broad, Prop. 119 was voted down,” Vote Yes on Prop. 119 organizers tweeted.

With 1,223,672 votes tallied as of 8:22 a.m. Wednesday, 556,884 (45.51%) voters supported Proposition 119 and 666,788 (54.49%) rejected it.

The measure called for increases to marijuana taxes across Colorado with proceeds to be used to fund Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress (LEAP) programs, which would pay providers for out-of-classroom educational services for students between five and 17 years old who are eligible to attend public school.

A newly created Colorado Learning Authority, with members appointed by the governor, would oversee the program without oversight from the Colorado Board of Education.

The measure would have raised taxes on pot from 15% to 20% and could have raised as much as $87 million next fiscal year.

Supporters of Proposition 119 said the LEAP programs would benefit Colorado students, particularly those from underserved communities.

Opponents argued that the move was a step toward privatization of the state’s educational system and that additional taxes on marijuana could push buyers to the black market.

“We all agree on the need to close the education gap, support after-school learning, and significantly provide valuable mental health services for young people. But Proposition 119 is not the answer,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement. “The measure diverts new marijuana tax revenue from appropriate uses, shifts limited state funds from our public K-12 schools, and it lacks robust oversight and accountability. I am committed to working with proponents and the General Assembly to come up with a better approach next year.”

The apparent rejection of Prop. 119 came despite support from high profile politicians including Gov. Jared Polis and Gov. Bill Ritter.

Supporters of the measure have vowed to fight on in support of Prop. 119’s goals.

“The significant gap in achievement between students from wealthy families and their low-income peers has been an unfortunate educational outcome in Colorado for years — and tonight’s results mean it will likely continue to get worse before it gets better,” Yes on Prop. 119 Curtis Hubbard said in a statement. “Access to affordable, quality after-school education services is not a possibility for many families living in Colorado — and we will work with anyone who has a better idea on how to tackle the problem.”

Meanwhile, on a more local level, voters are backing away from measures that would expand where cannabis can be sold.

As of just after midnight Tuesday, 812 (61.01%) Mead voters were opposed to allowing pot sales in town and 519 (38.99%) supported Question 2E.

Brighton voters were split 70-30 with 100 ballots counted in favor of rejecting a Ballot Issue 3B, which would allow dispensaries to open in the city.

Wellington, too, appears poised to say no to cannabis sales.

A total of 2,454 votes have been counted for Question 2B with 1,251 (50.98%) opposed and 1,203 (49.02%) in favor of the measure.

With 1,055 votes tallied as of just after midnight Tuesday, Fort Lupton voters were slightly opposed to increasing taxes on marijuana sales.

Of those voters, 541 (51.28%) opposed Ballot Issue 2C and 514 (48.72%) favored it.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC