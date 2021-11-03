Home » Industry News » Government & Politics



Election 2021: Local transportation, infrastructure measures largely succeed on Election Night

By  — 

Voters in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley largely approved transportation funding measures Tuesday night. Here’s a recap of what they decided:

  • Lafayette Ballot Issue 2B: An additional 0.27% sales and use tax to fund public safety services and equipment. Passed 66% to 33%, 3,428 votes to 1,730.
  • Louisville Ballot Issue 2A: A 5.45-mill property tax increase and $54.1 million increase to the city’s debt to fund transportation improvements. Failed 58% to 41%, 2,757 votes to 1,968.
  • Lyons Referred Ballot Question 2G: Building a solar generation and battery storage facility on one acre of Bohn Park. Passed 67% to 32%, 297 votes to 140.
  • Superior Ballot Issue 2H: A two-year, phased sales and use tax increase that would have raised taxes by 0.28% in 2022 and 0.16% in 2023. Failed 60% to 40%, 1,195 votes to 796.
  • Evans Ballot Issue 2B: Using revenue from the city’s current sales tax to fund the costs of designing, constructing, equipping and maintaining a new police station. Passed 64% to 36%, 1,274 votes to 711.
  • Greeley Ballot Issue 2F: An extension of the city’s current voter-approved 0.65% sales tax increase through 2029. Passed 80% to 20%, 12,467 votes to 3,154.
  • Mead Ballot Issue 2D: A 1% sales and use tax increase to pay for street improvements. Passed 54% to 46%, 709 votes to 620.

