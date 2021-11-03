Election 2021: Local transportation, infrastructure measures largely succeed on Election Night

Voters in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley largely approved transportation funding measures Tuesday night. Here’s a recap of what they decided:
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Nominations are open!
BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
- Lafayette Ballot Issue 2B: An additional 0.27% sales and use tax to fund public safety services and equipment. Passed 66% to 33%, 3,428 votes to 1,730.
- Louisville Ballot Issue 2A: A 5.45-mill property tax increase and $54.1 million increase to the city’s debt to fund transportation improvements. Failed 58% to 41%, 2,757 votes to 1,968.
- Lyons Referred Ballot Question 2G: Building a solar generation and battery storage facility on one acre of Bohn Park. Passed 67% to 32%, 297 votes to 140.
- Superior Ballot Issue 2H: A two-year, phased sales and use tax increase that would have raised taxes by 0.28% in 2022 and 0.16% in 2023. Failed 60% to 40%, 1,195 votes to 796.
- Evans Ballot Issue 2B: Using revenue from the city’s current sales tax to fund the costs of designing, constructing, equipping and maintaining a new police station. Passed 64% to 36%, 1,274 votes to 711.
- Greeley Ballot Issue 2F: An extension of the city’s current voter-approved 0.65% sales tax increase through 2029. Passed 80% to 20%, 12,467 votes to 3,154.
- Mead Ballot Issue 2D: A 1% sales and use tax increase to pay for street improvements. Passed 54% to 46%, 709 votes to 620.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
Voters in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley largely approved transportation funding measures Tuesday night. Here’s a recap of what they decided:
Sponsored Content
Register today for the Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference
November 18, 2021 at the Stadium Club in Boulder, featuring Keynote Speaker Elizabeth Garner, State Demographer for State of Colorado. This is a must-attend for brokers, lenders, investors, and other real estate professionals. National-level keynote speakers join local real estate experts, providing perspective on mortgage rates, residential trends, and commercial activity. 5 CE credits are available for attending.
- Lafayette Ballot Issue 2B: An additional 0.27% sales and use tax to fund public safety services and equipment. Passed 66% to 33%, 3,428 votes to 1,730.
- Louisville Ballot Issue 2A: A 5.45-mill property tax increase and $54.1 million increase to the city’s debt to fund transportation improvements. Failed 58% to 41%, 2,757 votes to 1,968.
- Lyons Referred Ballot Question 2G: Building a solar generation and battery storage facility on one acre of Bohn Park. Passed 67% to 32%, 297 votes to 140.
- Superior Ballot Issue 2H: A two-year, phased sales and use tax increase that would have raised taxes by 0.28% in 2022 and 0.16% in 2023. Failed 60% to 40%, 1,195 votes to 796.
- Evans Ballot Issue 2B: Using revenue from the city’s current sales tax to fund the costs of designing, constructing, equipping and maintaining a new police station. Passed 64% to 36%, 1,274 votes to 711.
- Greeley Ballot Issue 2F: An extension of the city’s current voter-approved 0.65% sales tax increase through 2029. Passed 80% to 20%, 12,467 votes to 3,154.
- Mead Ballot Issue 2D: A 1% sales and use tax increase to pay for street improvements. Passed 54% to 46%, 709 votes to 620.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!