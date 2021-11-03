Election 2021: Amendment 78, Proposition 120 both fail

Colorado voters rejected both Amendment 78 and Proposition 120 Tuesday night. Amendment 78 failed 56% to 44%, or 682,038 votes to 525,390. It needed 55% approval to pass. Proposition 120 also failed 56% to 44%, with 693,869 votes against and 526,790 for.

Amendment 78 would have taken oversight of custodial funds — federal grant money, donations and other funding originating from outside sources — out of the state treasurer’s hands and given it to state legislators. Currently, custodial funds are not subject to the legislative appropriations process that the Colorado General Assembly uses to determine how state tax revenues are spent. Amendment 78 would have changed that. It would have created the Custodial Fund Transparency Account within the Department of the Treasury. The account would have received custodial funds, which would then have been appropriated by the general assembly in public hearings with chances for public comment.

“I think on Amendment 78, people were reluctant to move the authority from one part of the government to another,” said Michael Fields, leader of the nonprofit Colorado Rising State Action and leading proponent of Amendment 78 and Proposition 120. “People didn’t see that as the best way to provide oversight. I think there was also some concern about what would happen with the disbursement of emergency funds.”

Proposition 120 would have lowered property-tax assessment rates for multifamily properties to 6.5% from 7.15% and lodging properties to 26.4% from 29%.

The proposition at first would have lowered all property taxes in Colorado, but in June the general assembly passed a bill amending the underlying statutes that the proposition wished to change to limit the effect the proposition would have. Senate Bill 293, which was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis on June 23, reduced property taxes for single-family residential, multifamily residential, agricultural property and property used to produce renewable energy. However, the reductions were less than they would have been under Proposition 120, and they apply only during the 2022 and 2023 tax years.

Fields expressed concerns with the way the General Assembly undercut the proposition with Senate Bill 293 before the election.

“The legislature came in and altered it, so I think you had a lot of confusion,” Fields told BizWest. “I think [Senate Bill 293] sets a bad precedent.”

