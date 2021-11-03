Election 2021: Add two cities to those moving on broadband

WINDSOR and MILLIKEN — Voters in two more towns are giving their municipalities permission to opt out of a 2005 state law and advance new broadband services.
Unofficial results show some 80% of voters supporting Ballot Question 2A in Milliken and Ballot Question 3A in Windsor.
Windsor has lined up a partner, ITC Broadband Holdings LLC, which does business under the trade name Highline Internet.
Windsor’s “Request for Information” was returned by seven companies and three were marked as the top providers, administrative services director Jessica Humphries told BizWest Tuesday, before the polls closed.
Humphries said benefits include “improved infrastructure in the town” including possibly internet service at parks and other municipal facilities.
The town has a memorandum of understanding with Highline, which could nab “preferred provider” status and other elements of a formal partnership. Windsor can also turn to the two other top firms if negotiations break down, Humphries said, or review the other companies’ presentations.
Milliken Town Administrator Cheryl Powell said via email that the town wanted to opt out of the law and “provide our residents with more variety. We currently are exploring our options but no decisions have been made as to a provider or if services would be offered through the town.”
Powell said Milliken would “know more in the next month or two, but we initially set out to see if residents were supportive.”
This seems to be the case, though election results don’t have to be formally certified and sent to the secretary of state until Nov. 24, Humphries said.
