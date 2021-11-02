Suppas to attend Fort Collins Farmers Market winter edition

LONGMONT — Future Fit Foods LLC plans to bring its Suppas line of freeze-dried soups to the winter iteration of the Fort Collins Farmers Market.
CEO Paloma López expects the cold weather version of the market to bring brand exposure north to new customers. The market runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every other Saturday from now through April.
“They want local Colorado companies, booths with winter-oriented and holiday products,” she said. Soup fits that focus, she said.
Lopez co-founded the company in November with sustainability consultant Sean Ansett; it began selling three flavors — Southern U.S., Southeast Asian and Pacific islands — online this past summer.
Recently it found shelf space in individual stores: Bricks Retail in Longmont and Organic Sandwich Co. in Boulder. The company is working on three new flavors, aiming to introduce them around the end of the first quarter of 2022.
Lopez described the idea behind the product as a form of freeze-drying versus straight heat dehydration or drying. The latter, she said, alters the structure of the food and depletes nutrients.
She said Future Fit uses a freezing-vacuum process drawn from an Incan practice that produced a freeze-dried potato food called chuño. In the process, fully cooked soups are frozen and a vacuum stage extracts water as vapor without it going back to liquid.
“It retains the structure and nutrients,” she said.
