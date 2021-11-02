Home » Industry News » Cannabis



Hemp seltzer brand gets C-suite guide

By  — 

LONGMONT — CFH Ltd. named David Knight the company’s chief beverage officer to steer the launch of its hemp-infused seltzer product, James & James.

David Knight is new chief beverage officer at Longmont CBD seltzer maker. Courtesy CFH Ltd.

Knight’s resume includes stints with food makers Frito-Lay, PepsiCo Foods and Gatorade, and tech firms including eBay, PayPal and Skype. Most of his career has been spent developing beverage brands, as well as experience in overseas markets.

James & James is a “zero-calorie, zero-alcohol … CBD seltzer,” a press release said. It sells online and in Colorado and Wyoming and is set for a national expansion push next year.

CFH’s CBD products include tinctures, soft gels and topicals. All use “full spectrum hemp flower extract with a robust profile of cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes to target specific health issues,” the release said.

“We are working to develop unique cannabis genetics that express specific … profiles targeting specific health issues,” said company CEO and cofounder Jim Ott.

© BizWest Media LLC


 