Hemp seltzer brand gets C-suite guide

LONGMONT — CFH Ltd. named David Knight the company’s chief beverage officer to steer the launch of its hemp-infused seltzer product, James & James.

Sponsored Content Register today for the Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference

November 18, 2021 at the Stadium Club in Boulder, featuring Keynote Speaker Elizabeth Garner, State Demographer for State of Colorado. This is a must-attend for brokers, lenders, investors, and other real estate professionals. National-level keynote speakers join local real estate experts, providing perspective on mortgage rates, residential trends, and commercial activity. 5 CE credits are available for attending. Read More

David Knight is new chief beverage officer at Longmont CBD seltzer maker. Courtesy CFH Ltd.

Knight’s resume includes stints with food makers Frito-Lay, PepsiCo Foods and Gatorade, and tech firms including eBay, PayPal and Skype. Most of his career has been spent developing beverage brands, as well as experience in overseas markets.

James & James is a “zero-calorie, zero-alcohol … CBD seltzer,” a press release said. It sells online and in Colorado and Wyoming and is set for a national expansion push next year.

CFH’s CBD products include tinctures, soft gels and topicals. All use “full spectrum hemp flower extract with a robust profile of cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes to target specific health issues,” the release said.

“We are working to develop unique cannabis genetics that express specific … profiles targeting specific health issues,” said company CEO and cofounder Jim Ott.

© BizWest Media LLC