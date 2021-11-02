Home » Industry News » Technology



Election 2021: Both Windsor, Milliken likely to approve broadband measures

By  — 

Update as of 9:31 p.m.:

According to the Weld County Clerk and Recorder — 

With 841 votes counted in Milliken, 681 or 81% have been cast in favor of Question 2A, compared with 160 or 19% against.

With 6,042 votes counted in Windsor, 4,681 or 77.5% have been cast in favor of Question 3A, versus 1,361 or 22.5% against.

According to the Larimer County Clerk and Recorder —

With 2,542 votes counted, 1,958 votes or 77% have been cast in favor of Question 3A and 584 or 23% against.

The combined vote total in Windsor on Question 3A: 8,584 votes, 6,639 or 77.3% in favor and 1,945 or 22.7% against.

Update as of 8:43 p.m.:

According to the Weld County Clerk and Recorder —

With 832 votes counted in Milliken, 674 or 81% have been cast in favor of Question 2A, compared with 158 or 19% against.

With 5,674 votes counted in Windsor, 4,414 or 77.8% have been cast in favor of Question 3A, compared with 1,260 or 22.2% against.

According to the Larimer County Clerk and Recorder —

With 2,356 votes counted in Windsor, 1,802 or 76.5% have been cast in favor of Question 3A, compared with 554 or 23.5% against.

The combined count is 8,030 votes counted, with 6,216 or 77.4% in favor of Question 3A, compared with 1,814 or 22.6% against.

Update as of 7:14 p.m.:

According to the Weld County Clerk and Recorder —

With 5,282 votes counted in Windsor, 4,100 or 77.6% have been cast in favor of Question 3A, compared with 1,182 or 22.4% against.

With 710 votes counted in Milliken, 578 or 81.4% have been cast in favor of Question 2A, compared with 132 or 18.6% against.

Larimer County results for Windsor, which is in both counties, haven’t posted early returns yet.

Voters in Windsor and Milliken will decide whether to opt out of a 2005 state law so that their towns can pursue providing telecommunications services such as high-speed internet access and cable television.  

Senate Bill 152 requires the opt-out if municipalities want to provide money toward such services and/or work under a “P3” — public/private partnership — to provide them to individuals and organizations.

Some 100 municipalities in the state have opted out, according to a Sept. 27 resolution by Milliken that placed the issue on the ballot. These include Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, Johnstown, Berthoud, Mead and other area municipalities.

A key difference is that unlike, say, Loveland’s Pulse and Fort Collins’ Connexion, the cities wouldn’t, or would not necessarily own the service and provide it. Windsor has a memorandum of understanding with ITC Broadband Holdings LLC, under the trade name Highline Internet. The town won’t be the utility that offers internet service. Milliken’s vote is whether to opt-out of SB 152.

The issues are:

  • Ballot Question 3A in Windsor is an opt-out of SB 152 and authorizes the town to work on providing the services.
  • Ballot Question 2A in Milliken is an opt-out of SB 152 and authorizes the town to work on providing the services.

A spokesperson for Windsor said approval could provide fiber connections for city parks and facilities. Asked if any opposition to the measure existed, she said, “None that we’re aware of.” A spokesperson for Milliken couldn’t immediately be reached.

BizWest will be covering these ballot measures and many others throughout the evening on Tuesday. Check back early and often for updates.


 