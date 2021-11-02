Election 2021: Boulder effort to expand the number of unrelated people allowed to share a home losing

Updated as of 9:55 p.m.:

Sponsored Content Register today for the Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference

November 18, 2021 at the Stadium Club in Boulder, featuring Keynote Speaker Elizabeth Garner, State Demographer for State of Colorado. This is a must-attend for brokers, lenders, investors, and other real estate professionals. National-level keynote speakers join local real estate experts, providing perspective on mortgage rates, residential trends, and commercial activity. 5 CE credits are available for attending. Read More

With ballots still being counted in Boulder, a measure that would increase the number of unrelated residents who can live in a home together has thus far failed to garner the wave of support that proponents of Bedrooms for People were hoping for.

With 9,029 ballots counted, 5,348 (59.23%) voters opposed the measure, and 3,681 (40.77%) were in favor of it.

The Bedrooms are for People measure was endorsed by a diverse swath of local organizations from the Boulder Chamber to the Democratic Socialists of Boulder County.

“Clearly, the early voters showed some skepticism about the initiative and likely there are some folks who would support something that had different limits on bedrooms as well as some affordability provisions,” Chamber CEO John Tayer said at about 9:45 p.m.

Despite the early returns, supporters aren’t ready to throw in the towel.

Bedrooms are for People organizer Eric Budd said in a Twitter direct message just after 9 p.m. that he’s “still optimistic at this point [because] many of our supporters didn’t vote until the last few days.”

Tayer agreed that the yet-to-be tabulated ballots could turn the tide.

“Many of [the voters who submitted ballots later] are going to be younger voters and folks who may be more preoccupied with work and other obligations who waited until the last moment,” he said. These voter groups could tend to favor Bedrooms are for People.

Updated as of 7:45 p.m.:

Bedrooms are for People support was off to a wobbly start as early returns rolled in Tuesday evening.

With 5,661 ballots counted, 2,332 (41.19%) were in favor of Ballot Question 300, and 3,329 (58.18%) opposed it.

Boulder voters are set Tuesday to weigh in on Ballot Question 300, known as Bedrooms are for People, which would roll back the city’s occupancy rules that restrict homes to no more than four unrelated people living under one roof regardless of the size of the home.

The measure is a result of a successful petition by citizen group Bedrooms Are For People that advocated for improved housing access in the city, one of the Front Range’s most expensive.

University Hill residents wary of student party houses join slow-growth proponents in opposition to the measure.

BizWest will be covering these ballot measures and many others throughout the evening on Tuesday. Check back early and often for updates.