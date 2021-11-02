Election 2021: What’s the future of CU’s South Campus in Boulder?

Updated as of 7:50 p.m.:

Boulder voters appear unlikely to move toward countering City Council’s CU South annexation decision, early results show.

With 5,525 ballots in, 2,314 (41.88%) voters approved of Ballot Question 302 and 3,211 (58.12%) opposed it.

Boulder voters will have an opportunity Tuesday to have their voices heard on Ballot Question 302, which could set the stage for an unravelling of the city’s decision to annex a roughly 300-acre property known as CU South where the University of Colorado plans to build housing and the city intends to take on flood mitigation efforts.

Because the Boulder City Council already approved the annexation in September, city leaders have said this measure is moot. However, if the annexation were to be overturned via a separate citizen petition, Ballot Question 302, conditions would need to be applied on any future attempt to bring the property into city limits.

