Election 2021: Proposition 120 to cut property taxes appears to have failed

Updated at 9:48 p.m.:

With more than 1 million votes counted, Proposition 120 appears to have failed, with a margin of 56.62% against to 43.38% in favor.

Michael Fields, leader of the nonprofit Colorado Rising State Action and leading proponent of both Proposition 120 and Amendment 78, expressed concerns with the way the General Assembly undercut the proposition with Senate Bill 293 before the election.

“The legislature came in and altered it, so I think you had a lot of confusion,” Fields told BizWest. “I think [Senate Bill 293] sets a bad precedent.”

Updated at 8:34 p.m.:

Proposition 120 continues to lag at the polls, falling behind 57.25% to 42.75%, with 485,678 votes against and 362,594 for. The proposition is failing by wide margins in Boulder, Broomfield and Larimer counties. In Weld County, it is narrowly losing, 52.50% to 47.50%, with 24,524 votes against and 22,184 for.

Updated at 7:25 p.m.:

Proposition 120 is trailing 56.52% to 44.48%, with 378,191 votes against and 290,880 for. The initiative is currently passing only in Pueblo County, but no counties have fully reported.

Colorado voters will decide Tuesday on a proposition to cut property taxes for multifamily residential properties and lodging properties.

Proposition 120 would pass with a simple majority.

If approved, it would lower property-tax assessment rates for multifamily properties to 6.5% from 7.15% and lodging properties to 26.4% from 29%.

The proposition at first would have lowered all property taxes in Colorado, but in June the general assembly passed a bill amending the underlying statutes that the proposition wished to change to limit the effect the proposition would have. Senate Bill 293, which was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis on June 23, reduced property taxes for single-family residential, multifamily residential, agricultural property and property used to produce renewable energy. However, the reductions were less than they would have been under Proposition 120, and they apply only during the 2022 and 2023 tax years.

Supporters of Proposition 120 say that the tax reductions would ease pressure on rents and encourage investment in housing, as well as inject life into the lodging industry. The initiative’s proponents also oppose Senate Bill 293 and plan to challenge it in court if Proposition 120 passes.

Opponents of the proposition argue that permanently reducing tax revenue would cut funding for schools, fire departments and other government services.

BizWest will be covering this proposition and other issues throughout the evening on Tuesday. Check back early and often for updates.