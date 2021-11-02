Home » Industry News » Government & Politics



The Colorado Capitol. BizWest File Photo

Election 2021: BizWest tracks key business, municipal ballot measures

BizWest will provide regular updates of various ballot measures during the evening, Nov. 2.

Reports will cover ballot measures in municipalities throughout the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, along with statewide measures.

Election results will be updated regularly, with wrap-up stories once results are known. 


 