The Human Bean raises $2,000 for local animal shelters

FORT COLLINS — The Human Bean of Northern Colorado used Sept. 29, National Coffee Day, to raise funds for Animal Friends Alliance and Happily Ever After Canine Rescue of Colorado.

Sponsored Content BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Nominations are open!

BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services. Read More

One hundred percent of sales from drip coffee, iced coffee and cold brew coffee on that day were donated to those two shelters, with each shelter receiving $1,049.93.