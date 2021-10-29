Home » Industry News » Nonprofits



The Human Bean raises $2,000 for local animal shelters

FORT COLLINS — The Human Bean of Northern Colorado used Sept. 29, National Coffee Day, to raise funds for Animal Friends Alliance and Happily Ever After Canine Rescue of Colorado.

One hundred percent of sales from drip coffee, iced coffee and cold brew coffee on that day were donated to those two shelters, with each shelter receiving $1,049.93.


 