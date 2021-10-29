Seattle firm acquires Boulder SaaS company Floify

BOULDER — Floify LLC, a Boulder-based software as a service company serving the mortgage industry, has been acquired by home services software firm Porch Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PRCH), based in Seattle, for $76.5 million in cash and $10 million in stock.
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Nominations are open!
BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
“Floify has an impressive presence and unique position in the mortgage origination software business,” Porch CEO Matt Ehrlichman said in a prepared statement. “There are very few companies providing software to loan officers to help improve the borrower experience, and we are excited for Porch to now be one of the major players in this vertical.”
Floify makes digital mortgage automation and point-of-sale software for loan officers.
According to Porch, the company is expected to generate $15 million in new revenue for its parent firm in 2022.
Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP served as legal adviser to Porch and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP represented Floify in the deal. AGC Partners served as financial adviser to Floify.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — Floify LLC, a Boulder-based software as a service company serving the mortgage industry, has been acquired by home services software firm Porch Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PRCH), based in Seattle, for $76.5 million in cash and $10 million in stock.
“Floify has an impressive presence and unique position in the mortgage origination software business,” Porch CEO Matt Ehrlichman said in a prepared statement. “There are very few companies providing software to loan officers to help improve the borrower experience, and we are excited for Porch to now be one of the major players in this vertical.”
Floify makes digital mortgage automation and point-of-sale software for loan officers.
According to Porch, the company is expected to generate $15 million in new revenue for its parent firm in 2022.
Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP served as legal adviser to Porch and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP represented Floify in the deal. AGC Partners served as financial adviser to Floify.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!