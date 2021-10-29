Real estate conference early-bird deadline closes tonight

BOULDER — The early bird deadline for registration for the 2021 Boulder Valley Real Estate Summit expires tonight with ticket prices going up starting Saturday.

The annual BizWest event will be Nov. 18 at the University of Colorado Boulder Stadium Club. Five continuing-education credits are available to attendees who need them to meet professional requirements.

Early-bird tickets, available here, are available for $69.49. With the five CE credits, the early bird price is $84.49.

Beginning Saturday, the general-admission price will be $79.49, or $94.49 with the CE credits. On Nov. 16, the late registration price will be $89.49. CE credits only are $19.49.

The 2021 program includes numerous sessions capturing current and predicted conditions for the commercial and residential real estate sectors.

Todd Gullette of Re/Max of Boulder and Lynda Gibbons of Gibbons-White Inc. will deliver the real estate forecasts for residential and commercial, respectively.

Other topics on the agenda include:

Institutional Frenzy — A look at why large institutional buyers are snapping up commercial parcels along the Front Range.

Creative Lending Solutions — A panel discussion about finance methods to close the gap between appraisals and home prices.

Census 2020 — State Demographer Elizabeth Garner will provide analysis of the latest U.S. Census data and the implications for real estate.

Lab Space Shortage — A panel discussion about the critical need for laboratory space in the region to support the growing biotechnology industry.

Breaking Ground — Development directors for area cities will describe the major commercial projects on the drawing board or under construction in their communities.

Are we in a bubble — A discussion about the high octane housing market and whether there are risks on the horizon.

Infill development — A discussion about transforming underutilized property in the Boulder market.

The event website can be found here.