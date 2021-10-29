Nature’s Herbs, Weld Humane Society plan pet day to address overcrowding

MILLIKEN — Nature’s Herbs & Wellness, a Colorado medical and recreational marijuana dispensary, is partnering with the Weld County Humane Society to host a “Homies for the Holidays” pet-adoption event.

The event will take place Nov. 6-7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will help the shelter address recent pet-overcrowding issues, including finding homes for more than 300 animals currently under the shelter’s care.

“We are currently overwhelmed with sheltering needs for animals due to multiple animal hoarding cases along with an increase in medical cases,” Kara Englert, secretary of the Humane Society of Weld County’s board of directors, said in a prepared statement. “This adoption event will help more animals find the perfect forever home, and we are so grateful to Nature’s Herbs for their support and graciously allowing us to bring our animals to their facility for this event.”

Nature’s Herbs and Wellness will donate $100 to the Weld County Humane Society for every pet adopted, with a goal of $10,000, or 100 pet adoptions.

Wing Shack also will provide $25 gift cards to any family or individual that adopts a pet.

The event will be held at Nature’s Herbs & Wellness at 3220 Center Drive in Milliken. For more information, contact Nature’s Herbs via email at naturesherbsandwellness@gmail.com.