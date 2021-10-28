Uplight acquires utility-customer engagement platform

BOULDER — Uplight Inc., a developer of software that gives utilities granular data about how customers consume energy and offers ways to reduce their base power demand, has acquired Agentis Energy Inc. for an undisclosed price.

Agentis makes a utility-customer engagement platform that will be integrated with Uplights software to “help utilities better understand, engage and drive business energy customers to action,” according to a company news release.

“Commercial customers are critical to utilities and the clean energy ecosystem, and we’re eager to build upon Uplight’s existing analytics platform with the addition of the Agentis team. The expertise they’ve developed in delivering a better customer experience aligns perfectly with how we’re creating a more unified customer experience for our clients at Uplight,” Uplight chief operating officer Angela Tucci said in the release.

Uplight has been rapidly growing and absorbing investment, recently achieving unicorn status when its valuation topped $1 billion.

