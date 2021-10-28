TiFin closes $47M Series C

BOULDER — TiFin Group LLC has closed its Series C funding round, raising $47 million at a $447 million valuation.

Sponsored Content BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Nominations are open!

BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services. Read More

The most recent funding brings its total raised to about $97 million, including a Series B in April and a Series A in December 2020, each for about $22 million. Venture funding in December 2018 was about $5 million.

TiFin was valued at about $90 million a year ago. It’s a financial technology company with as of April nine startups in its fold. The companies provide automatic savings to individuals, portfolio design tools for retail investors and wealth managers, and an outlet for asset managers to showcase products.

It wants to “make investing a more meaningful and relevant component of every individual’s financial well-being,” said founder and CEO Vinay Nair in a press statement.

TiFin — “technology in finance,” the release said — also accelerates startups, buys and sells companies, and advises wealth managers on their technology initiatives.

The new round adds Hamilton Lane Inc. (Nasdaq: HLNE), a Pennsylvania-based investment manager, to its backers.

“[We] believe in the power of data and technology to drive our industry,” said Hamilton Lane’s vice chairman and head of strategic initiatives Erik Hirsch.

Others in the round included investment arms of past participants JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Morningstar Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN) and Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR). Broadridge is in Lake Success, New York; Morningstar is in Chicago; JPMorgan in New York City.

Investors have been a source of senior executive hires for TiFin and buyers of its portfolio companies.

© BizWest Media LLC