Denver’s Ball Arena, Paramount Theatre changing COVID-19 rules

DENVER — Visitors to Denver’s Ball Arena and Paramount Theatre will soon have to prove that they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a recent negative test.

The new rules apply to all event attendees, working staff and team personnel over the age of 12 and will be in effect starting Nov. 10, according to the Denver Post. Masks will also be required for staff and attendees. 

