PetDine expands quality assurance staff

FORT COLLINS — Pet supplements and treats manufacturer PetDine LLC has expanded its quality-assurance work, creating a new position and adding a new staffer.

Tirrel Miller, who had been quality assurance manager, was promoted to the new position of director of quality. Her former role was filled by new hire Mike Flot.

Miller joined PetDine in June. She has a master’s in food science and human nutrition from Colorado State University. She’s run her own mobile food business and worked for Noosa Yoghurt in Bellvue, owned by Sovos Brands Inc. (Nasdaq: SOVO) of Louisville.

Flot has a microbiology degree from Colorado State University. He has held senior roles with Claremont Foods LLC in Longmont and Fresca Foods, part of Fresca Holding Co. LLC, in Louisville.

PetDine founding partner Preston Munsch said the moves “reinforce our rigorous quality assurance operations.”

Munsch had been CEO of the former PetDine LLC. PetDine is now part of Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM) after a September sale of 75% of it for $450 million. PetDine is adding production at an Illinois manufacturing plant and opening a 100,000-square foot facility in Windsor in January.

Quality assurance work for PetDine includes certifications related to safety and quality, as well standards set by Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services, an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

