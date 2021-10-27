Outside, Athletic Brewing team up for new content hub

BOULDER — Outside Inc., publisher of Outside magazine and other active lifestyle and sports titles and events, is partnering with non-alcoholic beer maker Athletic Brewing Co. to launch an online content hub called Without Compromise that will feature stories and videos “aimed at helping Outside’s audience live happier, healthier lives,” according to an Outside news release.

“Enjoying the great outdoors is often equated with a culture of drinking,” Outside CEO Robin Thurston said in the release. “At Outside, we believe life is best spent outdoors experiencing connected and fulfilling lives, which means fostering an inclusive environment for everyone – regardless of your lifestyle choices. There are so many ways to celebrate an awesome adventure, and teaming up with Athletic Brewing gives us an alternative for every occasion.”

The new content hub is available at outsideonline.com/culture/food/without-compromise.

