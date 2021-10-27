Metro Denver holds top spot for STEM job growth

DENVER — The metro Denver area is tops in the nation for science, technology, engineering and mathematics job growth, according to the 2021 STEM Job Growth Index from RCLCO and CapRidge Partners.

Sponsored Content BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Nominations are open!

BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services. Read More

The index claims that the metro area will join Austin and Baltimore as three areas “with strong momentum that are expected to remain leaders in the STEM field well into the future,” according to a Denver Post report.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC