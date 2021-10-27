2021 a record year for CU research funding

BOULDER — The University of Colorado netted a record $634.4 million in research funding during the 2021 fiscal year, according to the Boulder Daily Camera.

That research — including in the areas of transportation, artificial intelligence, space, climate change — resulted in the formation of 20 new companies during the year, double what is typical, the newspaper is reporting.

