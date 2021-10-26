Westminster industrial services firm buys electric contractor

WESTMINSTER — Industrial services provider Loenbro LLC has acquired Phoenix-based electric contractor Switch Electric Inc. for an undisclosed sum.

“Switch Electric is the company logo that many data center providers want to have on their construction sites,” Loenbro CEO Daniel Cowan said in a prepared statement. “Not only does Switch bring a wealth of proven mission-critical project delivery expertise and a team of dedicated individuals, but we also found our values align, and they share in our mission to change for the better the way our customers think about contractors.”

Switch founder John Fleury will remain with the company as Loenbro’s president of its new Switch Electric subsidiary.

“Loenbro’s robust geographic footprint, excellent reputation as a contractor-of-choice within the industrial services market, and established back-office support capabilities greatly enhance Switch’s ability to service our customers on a national basis,” Fleury said in a statement.

