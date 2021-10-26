Mike Shanahan sells his mansion in Cherry Hills Village for record $15.7M

This story first ran on BusinessDen.com, a BizWest news partner.

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE — Mike Shanahan retired as an NFL coach in 2013, and now he’s retiring his Cherry Hills Village masterpiece.

Last week, Shanahan sold his 32,254-square-foot mansion at 8 Cherry Hills Park Drive for $15.7 million. It’s the priciest single-family home sale in the metro region’s history, according to the local MLS.

It had been on and off the market for years. Shanahan first listed the home for $22 million in 2016, later reducing it to $19.75 million in 2019 and $16.95 million this year.

Shanahan paid $4 million for the land in 2006, buying it from Janet Elway, the ex-wife of Broncos quarterback John Elway. The home was completed in 2008. It was purchased under the entity 8 Cherry Hills LLC, which is managed by Shanahan, according to property records.

No deed has been recorded in Arapahoe County yet.

The priciest residential property overall in the Denver metro area was a 6,800-square-foot penthouse atop the Four Seasons building downtown, which went for $16 million in March 2020, according to the local listing service.

Shanahan’s deal also tops an 11,036-square-foot mansion at 4750 S. Dahlia St. in Cherry Hills Village, which sold for $13.95 million in 2008 and until this week held the record for a detached home.

Shanahan was Denver’s head coach from 1995 to 2008, coaching the Terrell Davis and John Elway-led Broncos to back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1997 and 1998. Soon after his Cherry Hills Village home was constructed in 2008, Shanahan got fired from his post at the Broncos following a playoff dry spell. He also coached the Washington Redskins from 2010 to 2013.

Last week, Shanahan was inducted into the Broncos’ Ring of Fame.

Address: 8 Cherry Hills Park Drive, Cherry Hills Village

Sale price: $15.725 million

Stats: The 3.8-acre property, located just east of the Cherry Hills Country Club, is big enough to host the whole Broncos team with six bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a pair of kitchens and a 2,000-square-foot guest house. There’s 16,757 square feet above ground level, plus a 13,347-square-foot finished basement.

The finer things: The mansion is a sports lover’s paradise complete with a two-lane bowling alley, squash court, an indoor golf simulator with a putting green and projector, gym and a wood-paneled study stuffed with Shanahan’s Broncos memorabilia.

The house includes not only a wine grotto — a room with a 12-chair dining room table, which guests enter by descending a spiral staircase — but also a “reserve red wine cellar” with seating for four. Even the master bathroom has “an antique fireplace from Europe” and “gemstone quality onyx,” according to the listing.

Seller: 8 Cherry Hills LLC

Listing agent: Sandy Weigand and Chuck Gargotto with Kentwood Real Estate DTC

Buyer’s agent: Phillip Larson with Catalina Realty