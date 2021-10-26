Hemp brokerage opens office in Tampa

BOULDER — The U.S. Hemp Brokerage has opened an office in Tampa, Florida, to expand its operations to the southeastern United States.

Sponsored Content Celebrate with the professionals shaping the future of Northern Colorado

October 28th at The Ranch in Loveland, Colo. BizWest presents Northern Colorado 40 Under Forty recognizing 40 emerging business leaders under 40 years of age who are making a mark on their communities through professional success and volunteer activities. Title Sponsor: Canvas Credit Union. Read More

The Boulder-based business provides hemp farmers, processors and manufacturers of industrial hemp materials and products with brokerage services.

“As a long time Floridian who grew up in the Tampa area, I have always had my eye on expanding to this market,” Jeff Cole, founder of the brokerage, said in a press statement. “We are launching our John Budd convenience store line in Florida, starting with Orlando, Tampa and the greater Miami area. Our staff in Tampa will be overseeing the rollout of this program, and we are currently hiring support staff and sales representatives.”

John Budd is a new organic full-spectrum CBD product line named after and founded by a 61-year-old Colorado rancher, John Budd, whose family has a legacy of ranching, farming, and mining in Colorado for the past 100 years, the brokerage said in a press statement.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC