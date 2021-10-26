Fresca Foods promotes Viar to CEO

LOUISVILLE — Fresca Foods, a Louisville-based and privately held natural foods manufacturer, has promoted Brandon Viar to the position of CEO. He previously served as co-CEO.

The company also expanded its shareholder and leadership team.

“I am thrilled to accept the challenge of leading the company, and even more thrilled with the industry-leading talent that we have assembled to support our development,” Viar said in a press statement.

“Fresca has supported the growth of the natural products industry for more than 20 years and has continued to grow throughout the pandemic. We are a multi-platform manufacturer and an exceptional innovation partner, with lots of room to grow,” Viar said.

Fresca, like many of its peers in food manufacturing, has faced challenges spurred on by the COVID-19 pandemic, including supply chain challenges, ingredient shortages and the continuing labor crisis. The natural and organic products industry is thriving despite these obstacles, growing 12.7% across all sales channels to reach $259 billion in 2020, according to Nutrition Business Journal.

