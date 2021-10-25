UCHealth lists services to be offered in new Longmont clinic

LONGMONT — Cancer treatment will be among the services that will be offered from the new UCHealth Longs Peak Medical Center when it opens in September 2022.

The new clinic building is a four-story outpatient facility under construction to the east of the UCHealth Longs Peak Medical Center in east Longmont.

Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers Longmont, an independent oncology practice that has operated in Longmont for 25 years, will take space on the third floor of the new building. Office visits and infusion services will be among its offerings.

“Our oncology experts are excited for the move to this new and larger facility, which will allow us to expand our offerings for patients while continuing to partner with local hospitals,” Dr. Mark Barnett, RMCC oncologist, said in a press statement.

Lonnie Cramer, Longs Peak Medical Center president, said the building is being constructed with the future in mind.

“Our new medical center will house the latest technology and offer advanced care in a comfortable, spacious atmosphere,” he said.

The University of Colorado School of Medicine will provide radiation oncology services on the first floor of the clinic. This suite will include a linear accelerator, which is a device that is used for external beam radiation treatments, and a CT simulation scanner, which allows radiation oncologists to see the areas that need to be targeted and personalize treatments to individual patient needs, UCHealth said in the press statement.

UCHealth also will offer imaging and breast diagnostics services at the new medical center, including MRI, PET CT, 3D mammography, ultrasound, DEXA and nuclear medicine.

The UCHealth Refractory Depression Clinic, which provides electroconvulsive therapy, medication management and psychotherapy for patients with severe depression and other mental disorders, will be moving from the hospital to the medical center.

Other outpatient services that will be available at the medical center include laboratory services, physical therapy and occupational therapy services and cardio-pulmonary rehabilitation.

Specialty services that were previously announced for the building include pulmonary, sleep medicine, women’s care, general surgery and cardiology. Many of these services are currently provided on the third floor of the hospital, which will free up patient bed areas to expand inpatient care in the hospital in the future if needed, Cramer said.

