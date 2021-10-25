CDOT may condition money on route restoration

BOULDER and LONGMONT — The state Department of Transportation will withhold American Rescue Plan money from the RTD unless the bus service restores commuter routes to Boulder and Longmont.

The RTD shut down some routes along U.S. Highway 36 during the pandemic. Now, the DOT wants those routes restored as a condition of forwarding relief money to the RTD, according to a report in the Denver Post.