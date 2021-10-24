HNS purchases Berthoud property for nonprofit center

BERTHOUD — The House of Neighborly Service has purchased two properties in Berthoud that will be used to create a center for nonprofits in the community.

The Berthoud Recorder reported that the land is near Welch Avenue and Berthoud Parkway in Berthoud Commons. Additional fundraising has to occur before construction can begin.