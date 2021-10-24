Greeley to host Trick or Treat Street

Downtown Greeley will host Treat or Treat Street on Friday between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

According to a press statement, participating stores will provide treats for halloween participants. Pumpkin decorating will occur on Eighth Street. Distortions Unlimited will provide a monster creature to be used for photo opportunities.

Maps will be available at the corner by the Rio. Both the Eighth and Ninth street plazas will be closed to traffic during the halloween observance.

Information about the event can be found at www.greeleydowntown.com