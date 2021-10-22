Unemployment continues slow decline in state, region

The state unemployment rate fell slightly in September to 5.6%, and unemployment in the counties of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado also continued to fall, according to information provided Friday by the state Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
The department said the statewide rate fell from 5.9% to 5.6% as 5,100 nonfarm jobs were added during the month. Meanwhile, the U.S. unemployment rate fell from 5.2% recorded in August to 4.8% in September.
County totals for September were:
Boulder — 3.6%, down from 4.4% in August.
Broomfield — 3.8%, down from 4.6%.
Larimer — 3.9%, down from 4.7%.
Weld — 4.8%, down from 5.6%.
The number of people employed in the state grew by 9,300 in September, to a total of 3,013,500, the state said. That’s 64.3% of the state’s population over the age of 16.
Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Fremont, Adams and Bent counties recorded the highest unemployment rates, all well over 5% with Pueblo at 7%.
The state’s survey of businesses showed “significant job gains” in leisure and hospitality; trade, transportation and utilities; and professional and business services. Education and health services showed declines.
Over the past 12 months, nonfarm jobs increased 102,100, with 92,700 of those in the private sector, the state reported.
The average workweek continues to climb, with nonfarm workers increasing hours worked from 32.9 per week to 33.5 per week. Average hourly earnings increased from $31.02 to $32.46, which is above the national average hourly wage of $30.85.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
Sponsored Content
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
