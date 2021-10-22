Longmont foodmaker finding shelf space

LONGMONT — Future Fit Foods LLC has gotten its Suppas line of dried soup ingredients onto shelves with placement at Bricks Retail in Longmont and Organic Sandwich Co. in Boulder.
According to a press statement, locations in Denver are next. The ingredient pouches began selling online this year. Future Fit was formed in November, a registration with the secretary of state showed.
Products are described in the press release as “instantly fresh plant-based soups … delivering a bundle of tasty, plant-based nutrition in everyday convenience mini-meals.” Individual items include those with Southern U.S., Southeast Asian and Pacific ingredients and flavors.
Pouches are “made from industrial compostable materials with high barrier properties to preserve food” and prevent waste. Past media coverage has noted the advantages of “not shipping water” as part of the product’s sustainability and nature-focused allure.
The company was co-founded by Paloma López and Sean Ansett. López has built food product lines at Battle Creek, Michigan-based Kellogg Co., including Kashi and MorningStar Farms. Ansett is president of Boulder-based sustainability consultant At Stake Advisors Ltd.
Both have overseas work, education and volunteer experience and some of the early media coverage for Future Fit Foods has come in the United Kingdom.
