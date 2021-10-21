New health and wellness center opens in Idaho Springs

IDAHO SPRINGS — A new health and wellness center has opened in Idaho Springs, announced Alliance Construction Solutions, the general contractor for the project.
The 12,000-square-foot Clear Creek County Health and Wellness Center is designed to be an all-in approach to collaborative care and become the new model for rural health care services.
Facilities will include primary care, mental and behavioral health, Clear Creek County Public Health, nutrition programs and more.
It’s estimated the facility will receive about 14,700 visitors per year.
