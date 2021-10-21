Crocs reports 73% revenue growth in Q3

BROOMFIELD — Footwear company Crocs Inc. (NYSE: CROX) reported 73% year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter of 2021, with a record revenue of $626 million up from the $361 million it brought in last year.

Sponsored Content Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses

Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%! Read More

Revenue was up 182% from $72.1 million to 203.1 million, and earnings per share increased 166% from 91 cents to $2.42.

“Our third quarter was exceptional,” Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said in a prepared statement. “Globally, our teams are managing through the supply chain disruptions to mitigate the impact on our business. Despite the temporary disruptions, we expect 2022 revenues to grow over 20% from 2021 fueled by the strength of our brand and consumer demand globally.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC